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John MacArthur: Don't Be Kidnapped By Lies
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26 views • August 12, 2021
John MacArthur's Covid statement, and -- big bonus -- the two most important things students need to know so as not to be negatively influenced by university.
From the message, Christ is Everything, based on Ephesians 1:15-23.
Keywords: John MacArthur, Lies, Covid
Hashtags: #JohnMacArthur #Lies #Covid
Source:
Grace Community Church 8/8/21
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=971906600270347
From the message, Christ is Everything, based on Ephesians 1:15-23.
Keywords: John MacArthur, Lies, Covid
Hashtags: #JohnMacArthur #Lies #Covid
Source:
Grace Community Church 8/8/21
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=971906600270347
Keywords
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