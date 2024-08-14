Episode 08.14.2024 - How to Beat Arthritis

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis presents a comprehensive guide on how to beat arthritis, a condition that affects over 55 million Americans. Dr. Ardis dives deep into the different forms of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, and exposes the often-overlooked, severe side effects of commonly prescribed medications.





This episode is essential for anyone suffering from arthritis or caring for someone who is. Dr. Ardis covers the medical definitions, the global impact of arthritis, and the dangerous side effects of arthritis medications, which are frequently mistaken for signs of aging. From memory loss to mobility issues, many symptoms commonly attributed to aging could actually be due to these medications.





Dr. Ardis also highlights key supplements — N-acetylcysteine, Vitamin D3, Selenium, and Taurine—that have been scientifically proven to possess anti-arthritic properties. Learn how these nutrients can help improve joint health and potentially reduce reliance on harmful medications.





If you or a loved one is dealing with arthritis, this episode provides crucial information that could significantly enhance your quality of life. Tune in to The Dr. Ardis Show for empowering insights and practical strategies to combat this widespread condition.





