Episode 08.14.2024 - How to Beat Arthritis
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
306 views • 8 months ago

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis presents a comprehensive guide on how to beat arthritis, a condition that affects over 55 million Americans. Dr. Ardis dives deep into the different forms of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, and exposes the often-overlooked, severe side effects of commonly prescribed medications.


This episode is essential for anyone suffering from arthritis or caring for someone who is. Dr. Ardis covers the medical definitions, the global impact of arthritis, and the dangerous side effects of arthritis medications, which are frequently mistaken for signs of aging. From memory loss to mobility issues, many symptoms commonly attributed to aging could actually be due to these medications.


Dr. Ardis also highlights key supplements — N-acetylcysteine, Vitamin D3, Selenium, and Taurine—that have been scientifically proven to possess anti-arthritic properties. Learn how these nutrients can help improve joint health and potentially reduce reliance on harmful medications.


If you or a loved one is dealing with arthritis, this episode provides crucial information that could significantly enhance your quality of life. Tune in to The Dr. Ardis Show for empowering insights and practical strategies to combat this widespread condition.


Dr. Ardis also highlights the upcoming Healing for the Ages conference, an event that brings together thought leaders and innovators to discuss cutting-edge advancements in health and wellness. Whether you're a skeptic or a curious mind, this episode offers a thought-provoking journey into the possibilities of a post-human future.


 Book your tickets for the Healing for the Ages conference here: https://healingfortheages.com/



arthritis, dr bryan ardis, the dr ardis show, healing for the ages
