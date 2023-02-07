How to Find The Answers to Anything!

If you want to learn more, check out our main YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/3j9r2HX Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!





What if I told you there is a solution to every problem in the world? And more than that, the solution has been right in front of us for the past 2000 years. Of course the solution is Jesus, as you might have guessed... but not just Jesus in a "believe in him and you'll be saved" sense, rather Jesus in the sense of what he taught, and how his teachings can be used to deal with actual problems we face as a human race, and as individuals... problems related to medicine, war, global hunger, and everything else you can think of. In this video, you'll see just how simple it is.





What is "A Voice in the Desert"?





The purpose of A Voice in the Desert is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.





