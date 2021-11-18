INTERNATIONAL GUNRUNNING FROM CONTRAS TO BENGHAZI - Robert "Tosh" Plumlee, CIA Cele Castillo DEA, Phil Jordan DEA, Hector Berrellez DEA - Steven D Kelley, 052014

Tosh Plumlee, CIA gun runner returns with three DEA agents to discuss CIA involvement in running guns to drug cartels and American supported terrorists as well as the CIA sanction flights of drugs into the USA. The kidnapping and murder of Kiki Camerana is also discussed in detail.



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