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INTERNATIONAL GUNRUNNING FROM CONTRAS TO BENGHAZI - Robert "Tosh" Plumlee, CIA Cele Castillo DEA, Phil Jordan DEA, Hector Berrellez DEA - Steven D Kelley, 052014
Truth Cat Radio Videos
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65 views • November 18, 2021

Tosh Plumlee, CIA gun runner returns with three DEA agents to discuss CIA involvement in running guns to drug cartels and American supported terrorists as well as the CIA sanction flights of drugs into the USA. The kidnapping and murder of Kiki Camerana is also discussed in detail.

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
 Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show.

Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - (No longer a Channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos

Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can. Steven encourages every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute his content. Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 

TruthCatRadio.com is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal is [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, and he will unfortunately have to return it, or please use

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley- Thank you.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy