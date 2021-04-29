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WEDNESDAY - APRIL 28, 2021
EP 2423-6PM BIDEN's DOJ GOONS RAID RUDY GIULIANI's APARTMENT & OFFICE! https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
Special Guest: April Few is the young, enthusiastic Communications Director for the national non-profit education policy organization U.S. Parents Involved in Education (USPIE). She is the organization's marketing director and website content manager. April has been a featured guest for education policy issues on national and local talk radio shows around the country, and she is the protagonist in the USPIE Truth and Lies in American Education documentary project. Lastly, April is a certified Sexual Risk Avoidance (SRA) Specialist and is passionate about helping youth avoid risky behavior to achieve optimal health outcomes.
https://truthandliesfilm.us/ https://twitter.com/stopfeded?s=21 https://www.facebook.com/stopfeded/ https://uspie.org/
Special Guest: David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents. He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL.
https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share http://www.shestokas.com/
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