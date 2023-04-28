How Incredibly Sad U.S. News Media Has Become – w/ Seymour Hersh



The Jimmy Dore Show

Apr 28, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow

During 50+ years as an investigative journalist and frequently award winning reporter Seymour Hersh says he has personally witnessed the steady decline of the American press. Now the collapse is nearly complete, he says, and papers like the New York Times and Washington Post are shells of their former selves that he wouldn't even approach with a major scoop. Guest host Aaron Maté and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Hersh about how reporters now often prioritize being on TV and podcasts than doing actual reporting.