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17 HMR -vs- Water Jugs Basic Ballistics Testing
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51 views • January 22, 2021
In this video we take a basic look at the ballistics of the popular 17 HMR cartridge. This cartridge was designed in 2002 and is a go to for many small game and varmint hunters.
00:00 Intro
00:22 Test Setup
00:50 17HMR Info
01:48 Confirm Zero
02:55 Test Shots
03:47 Assessment
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00:00 Intro
00:22 Test Setup
00:50 17HMR Info
01:48 Confirm Zero
02:55 Test Shots
03:47 Assessment
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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