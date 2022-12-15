Kari Lake Files Explosive Lawsuit: ‘This Is A Case To Save Our Country!’

Arizona GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake joins Kristi Leigh to break down the lawsuit she just filed against her opponent Katie Hobbs and several other Maricopa County election officials. Hear how Lake responds to what’s next if the lawsuit doesn’t go her way and if Trump has asked about Lakes interest in being his running mate.

The 70 page lawsuit alleges voter suppression and disenfranchisement, with major vote machine problems on election day. It features multiple whistleblowers -including one working for the county’s third-party vendor -which it relied on for essential election functions. The lawsuit reveals signature verification and chain of custody issues-including a vote total discrepancy. An additional 25-thousand votes were added to Maricopa County's totals AFTER election day. A cyber expert cited in the lawsuit says, “problems of this magnitude could not arise absent intentional misconduct. "

