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Graphene Oxide Has Been Found In Astrazeneca Vaccination Vial (Exclusive Photo)
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894 views • July 19, 2021
La Quinta Columna (https://t.me/laquintacolumna) shared an exclusive photo for the Chilean program Dirección Correcta, from Radio El Mirador del Gallo (https://twitch.tv/radioelmiradordelgallo).
The photo corresponds to the analysis of an AstraZeneca vaccination vial (https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-astrazeneca-vaccination-vial.html). This analysis is being carried out by another researcher from another university in Spain.
It's not only Pfizer (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html). As they have been saying, it's a fact that there's graphene oxide in every vaccination vial no matter the lab they come from.
Related: Vaccination vials contain graphene oxide (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html).
Read the complete article:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-astrazeneca-vaccination-vial.html
The photo corresponds to the analysis of an AstraZeneca vaccination vial (https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-astrazeneca-vaccination-vial.html). This analysis is being carried out by another researcher from another university in Spain.
It's not only Pfizer (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html). As they have been saying, it's a fact that there's graphene oxide in every vaccination vial no matter the lab they come from.
Related: Vaccination vials contain graphene oxide (https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html).
Read the complete article:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-astrazeneca-vaccination-vial.html
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