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THE GLOBAL INSURRECTION HAS BEGUN.
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651 views • February 01, 2021
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Bix Weir returns to SGT Report to document the multi-decade international banking silver rigging scheme and the Reddit-Wall Streets Bets move to break it. As Zero Hedge notes, the establishment can print all the paper silver it wants, but there is no physical supply... and that likely ends badly for those attempting to suppress reality for too long.
http://www.amazingcleanair.com
Bix Weir returns to SGT Report to document the multi-decade international banking silver rigging scheme and the Reddit-Wall Streets Bets move to break it. As Zero Hedge notes, the establishment can print all the paper silver it wants, but there is no physical supply... and that likely ends badly for those attempting to suppress reality for too long.
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