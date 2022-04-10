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THIS IS HOW WE'LL CONTROL YOU TOTALLY! (Greek subtitles) - Yuval Noah Harari - senior Advisor to Klaus Schwab (Great Reset W.E.F.)
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144 views • April 10, 2022
English speaking viewers please skip the Greek audio introduction and go directly to the 2:19 minute when Yuval Harari starts speaking...
Yuval Noah Harari - senior Advisor to Klaus Schwab (Founder & President of the World Economic Forum / WEF and visionary of the EVIL "Great Reset"...) is interviewed in Athens Greece during an international forum for... "Democracy"...
Greek subtitles added & hard-coded by the YT channel "LIVEGR" https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiH3MKMki2ZiWnZmt3ZCYDg
Video originally uploaded on YT on April 4, 2022: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx_S6VNtR6Y
DENY CONFORMING TO THE EVIL NEW TECHNOLOGIES
DENY A.I. and "SMART" - STAY HUMAN!!!
THINK FOR YOURSELVES and ACT! OR REMAIN PATHETIC IGNORANT SLAVES...
Ο Γιούβαλ Νόα Χαράρι υψηλόβαθμος σύμβουλος του Κλάους Σβάμπ (Ιδρυτή και προέδρου του Παγκόσμιου Οικονομικού Φόρουμ "W.E.F." και οραματιστή της "Μεγάλης Επανεκκίνησης"...) μιλάει σε συνέντευξη στην Αθήνα στη διάρκεια Διεθνούς Φόρουμ για την... "Δημοκρατία"...
Η Ελληνική εισαγωγή καθώς Ελληνικοί υπότιλοι ανήκουν στο κανάλι "LIVEGR" στο YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiH3MKMki2ZiWnZmt3ZCYDg
Το Video μεταφορτώθηκε αρχικά από το παραπάνω κανάλι στις 4 Απριλίου 2022: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx_S6VNtR6Y
ΑΡΝΗΘΕΙΤΕ ΤΙΣ ΚΑΚΕΣ ΝΕΕΣ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΕΣ
ΑΡΝΗΘΕΙΤΕ ΤΗ ΣΥΜΟΡΦΩΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΕΧΝΙΤΗ ΝΟΗΜΟΣΥΝΗ και ΤΗΝ "ΕΞΥΠΝΗ" ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ!!!
Τα συπεράσματα αλλά και το πως και αν θα κάνετε κάτι ή θα παραμείνετε ΗΛΙΘΙΟΙ ΔΟΥΛΟΙ επαφίονται σε εσάς...
Yuval Noah Harari - senior Advisor to Klaus Schwab (Founder & President of the World Economic Forum / WEF and visionary of the EVIL "Great Reset"...) is interviewed in Athens Greece during an international forum for... "Democracy"...
Greek subtitles added & hard-coded by the YT channel "LIVEGR" https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiH3MKMki2ZiWnZmt3ZCYDg
Video originally uploaded on YT on April 4, 2022: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx_S6VNtR6Y
DENY CONFORMING TO THE EVIL NEW TECHNOLOGIES
DENY A.I. and "SMART" - STAY HUMAN!!!
THINK FOR YOURSELVES and ACT! OR REMAIN PATHETIC IGNORANT SLAVES...
Ο Γιούβαλ Νόα Χαράρι υψηλόβαθμος σύμβουλος του Κλάους Σβάμπ (Ιδρυτή και προέδρου του Παγκόσμιου Οικονομικού Φόρουμ "W.E.F." και οραματιστή της "Μεγάλης Επανεκκίνησης"...) μιλάει σε συνέντευξη στην Αθήνα στη διάρκεια Διεθνούς Φόρουμ για την... "Δημοκρατία"...
Η Ελληνική εισαγωγή καθώς Ελληνικοί υπότιλοι ανήκουν στο κανάλι "LIVEGR" στο YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiH3MKMki2ZiWnZmt3ZCYDg
Το Video μεταφορτώθηκε αρχικά από το παραπάνω κανάλι στις 4 Απριλίου 2022: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx_S6VNtR6Y
ΑΡΝΗΘΕΙΤΕ ΤΙΣ ΚΑΚΕΣ ΝΕΕΣ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΕΣ
ΑΡΝΗΘΕΙΤΕ ΤΗ ΣΥΜΟΡΦΩΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΕΧΝΙΤΗ ΝΟΗΜΟΣΥΝΗ και ΤΗΝ "ΕΞΥΠΝΗ" ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ!!!
Τα συπεράσματα αλλά και το πως και αν θα κάνετε κάτι ή θα παραμείνετε ΗΛΙΘΙΟΙ ΔΟΥΛΟΙ επαφίονται σε εσάς...
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