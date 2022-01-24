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Jen Psaki are Obama's Puppet... Confirmed! (Part 1) [23.01.2022]
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121 views • January 24, 2022
Original title: Jen Psaki 'And I Love Working for President Ob---'
Another 'slip of the tongue' - just as KijaniAmariAK has documenting for a long time...
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
KijaniAmariAK - 46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nd4QTwh_Duw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Source:
Jen Psaki on Biden's Latest Steps to Mitigate COVID-19 and U.S. Tensions with Russia | The View
41,444 views Jan 21, 2022
The View
1.07M subscribers
https://youtu.be/_KwliRhiv0w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeH6qE4V7n5tVwP7NkdrtJg
#JENPSAKI #BARACKOBAMA
69,875 views Jan 23, 2022
Memology 101
473K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6Lh8ZIua2Yw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Another 'slip of the tongue' - just as KijaniAmariAK has documenting for a long time...
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
KijaniAmariAK - 46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nd4QTwh_Duw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Source:
Jen Psaki on Biden's Latest Steps to Mitigate COVID-19 and U.S. Tensions with Russia | The View
41,444 views Jan 21, 2022
The View
1.07M subscribers
https://youtu.be/_KwliRhiv0w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeH6qE4V7n5tVwP7NkdrtJg
#JENPSAKI #BARACKOBAMA
69,875 views Jan 23, 2022
Memology 101
473K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6Lh8ZIua2Yw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Keywords
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