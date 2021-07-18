GLOBALIZATION IN YOUR FACE

Pentagon's New Map - Globalization Plotted Behind Your Back During Your Whole Life With World Bank And United Nation's Influence - June 2 2004



2-Hour and 40-Minutes presentation held at Fort McNair's National Defense University in Washington D.C. on June 2 2004 (Basically on how to administer both systems, AND INDIVIDUALS)



- THE PERPETUAL WAR AGAINST NATIONALISM IN YOUR FACE

- THE MILITARY IN THE 21ST CENTURY



26-MIN : 50-SEC - China... taiwan straits... 2025 !

38-MIN : 10-SEC - We don't want your globalization and we'll kill you to keep them out !

43-MIN : 40-SEC - Don't attack China, just start working with/for them.

50-MIN : 55-SEC - Twenty-first century theatre wars for the U.S. military

At the ONE HOUR mark - "Wall comes down, we go into Russia, loot it for everything we can"

1-HR : 10-MIN : 30-SEC - "Operation Iraqi Freedom"

1-HR : 18-MIN : 35-SEC - "Virus super spreaders, WHO shuts down the world"... "AMAZING" !!!

1-HR : 20-MIN : 10-SEC - The New Ordering Principle

1-HR : 26-MIN : 15-SEC - "We fight individuals"

1-HR : 39-MIN : 20-SEC - Break time...

1-HR : 43-MIN : 57-SEC - "You can attach numbers to most of these..." (and world population)

1-HR : 53-MIN : 20-SEC - Exporting security around the world