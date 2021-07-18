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GLOBALIZATION IN YOUR FACE
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156 views • July 18, 2021
Pentagon's New Map - Globalization Plotted Behind Your Back During Your Whole Life With World Bank And United Nation's Influence - June 2 2004
2-Hour and 40-Minutes presentation held at Fort McNair's National Defense University in Washington D.C. on June 2 2004 (Basically on how to administer both systems, AND INDIVIDUALS)
- THE PERPETUAL WAR AGAINST NATIONALISM IN YOUR FACE
- THE MILITARY IN THE 21ST CENTURY
26-MIN : 50-SEC - China... taiwan straits... 2025 !
38-MIN : 10-SEC - We don't want your globalization and we'll kill you to keep them out !
43-MIN : 40-SEC - Don't attack China, just start working with/for them.
50-MIN : 55-SEC - Twenty-first century theatre wars for the U.S. military
At the ONE HOUR mark - "Wall comes down, we go into Russia, loot it for everything we can"
1-HR : 10-MIN : 30-SEC - "Operation Iraqi Freedom"
1-HR : 18-MIN : 35-SEC - "Virus super spreaders, WHO shuts down the world"... "AMAZING" !!!
1-HR : 20-MIN : 10-SEC - The New Ordering Principle
1-HR : 26-MIN : 15-SEC - "We fight individuals"
1-HR : 39-MIN : 20-SEC - Break time...
1-HR : 43-MIN : 57-SEC - "You can attach numbers to most of these..." (and world population)
1-HR : 53-MIN : 20-SEC - Exporting security around the world
2-Hour and 40-Minutes presentation held at Fort McNair's National Defense University in Washington D.C. on June 2 2004 (Basically on how to administer both systems, AND INDIVIDUALS)
- THE PERPETUAL WAR AGAINST NATIONALISM IN YOUR FACE
- THE MILITARY IN THE 21ST CENTURY
26-MIN : 50-SEC - China... taiwan straits... 2025 !
38-MIN : 10-SEC - We don't want your globalization and we'll kill you to keep them out !
43-MIN : 40-SEC - Don't attack China, just start working with/for them.
50-MIN : 55-SEC - Twenty-first century theatre wars for the U.S. military
At the ONE HOUR mark - "Wall comes down, we go into Russia, loot it for everything we can"
1-HR : 10-MIN : 30-SEC - "Operation Iraqi Freedom"
1-HR : 18-MIN : 35-SEC - "Virus super spreaders, WHO shuts down the world"... "AMAZING" !!!
1-HR : 20-MIN : 10-SEC - The New Ordering Principle
1-HR : 26-MIN : 15-SEC - "We fight individuals"
1-HR : 39-MIN : 20-SEC - Break time...
1-HR : 43-MIN : 57-SEC - "You can attach numbers to most of these..." (and world population)
1-HR : 53-MIN : 20-SEC - Exporting security around the world
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