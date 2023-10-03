MUST HEAR: DEMOLISHING THE W.H.O. & GLOBAL INC. -- JAMES ROGUSKI

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at sgtreport.locals.com!
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://www.sgtreportgold.com/
CALL 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
James Roguski returns to SGT Report with this emergency update about the total takeover of US sovereignty by the Mr. Global and the W.H.O.
STOP THE W.H.O. AMENDMENTS!!
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stop-the-amendments
HR 79 WHO Withdrawal Act
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/118/hr79/text
Shared from and subscribe to:
SGT Report
https://rumble.com/c/SGTReport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.