MUST HEAR: DEMOLISHING THE W.H.O. & GLOBAL INC. -- JAMES ROGUSKI
Alex Hammer
Published 13 hours ago

James Roguski returns to SGT Report with this emergency update about the total takeover of US sovereignty by the Mr. Global and the W.H.O.


STOP THE W.H.O. AMENDMENTS!!

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stop-the-amendments


HR 79 WHO Withdrawal Act

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/118/hr79/text


SGT Report

https://rumble.com/c/SGTReport

