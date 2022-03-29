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Fact-Based Causes of WWII
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21 views • March 29, 2022
My final upload from Jim Condit Jr.'s video The Final Solution to Adolf Hitler - Jim Condit Jr
The part about Hess confused me a bit, so I've included and excerpt from wiki for you
Rudolf Walter Richard Hess (Heß in German; 26 April 1894 – 17 August 1987) was a German politician and a leading member of the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany.
Appointed Deputy Führer to Adolf Hitler in 1933, Hess held that position until 1941, when he flew solo to Scotland in an attempt to negotiate peace with the United Kingdom during World War II. He was taken prisoner and eventually convicted of crimes against peace. He was still serving his life sentence at the time of his suicide in 1987.
Peace was never part of the plan.
The part about Hess confused me a bit, so I've included and excerpt from wiki for you
Rudolf Walter Richard Hess (Heß in German; 26 April 1894 – 17 August 1987) was a German politician and a leading member of the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany.
Appointed Deputy Führer to Adolf Hitler in 1933, Hess held that position until 1941, when he flew solo to Scotland in an attempt to negotiate peace with the United Kingdom during World War II. He was taken prisoner and eventually convicted of crimes against peace. He was still serving his life sentence at the time of his suicide in 1987.
Peace was never part of the plan.
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