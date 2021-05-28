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Utah US Patriots Take Stand To Nullify Violations Of 10th Amendment - Arrest Feds
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130 views • May 28, 2021
Capt. Karl Koenigs is leading US patriots in Utah to demand that legislatures work to nullify all unconstitutional federal laws and adopt Madison and Jefferson's resolutions and add in an arrest provision for all federal agents who attempt to enforce unconstitutional laws. Karl, along with others, have camped out at the Utah capital and will remain there until their demands are heard and put into law. He joins me with an update.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-patriots-in-utah-take-stand-to-nullify-violations-of-10th-amendment-arrest-feds/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-patriots-in-utah-take-stand-to-nullify-violations-of-10th-amendment-arrest-feds/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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