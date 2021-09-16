⁣Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits[Darkness Is Falling]: Warnings Against The JesuitsJesuit Secrets RevealedSecret Instructions of the Jesuits - RevealedDarkness Is Falling - Warnings Against The Jesuits* Some Quotes From Reputable Sources Over Hundreds Of YearsCatholic Confidential | Deplorable Jesuit Secrets Revealed!www.worldslastchance.com/end-time-prophecy/catholic-confidential--deplorable-jesuit-secrets-revealed.htmlIn 1720, Michael Angelo Tamburini, then General of the Jesuits, said to the Duke of Brancas, “See, my lord, from this room—from this room I govern not only Paris, but China: not only China, but the whole world, without any one knowing how ‘tis managed.”“Finally, Let all with such artfulness gain the ascendant over princes, noblemen, and the magistrates of every place, that they may be ready at our beck, even to sacrifice their nearest relations and most intimate friends, when we say it is for our interest and advantage”