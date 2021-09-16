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Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits
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176 views • September 16, 2021
Jesuit Secrets Revealed - Secret Instructions of the Jesuits
[Darkness Is Falling]: Warnings Against The Jesuits
Jesuit Secrets Revealed
https://youtu.be/ypRb8Z3dMRs
https://odysee.com/@TheLowlyVoice:8/How-These-devil-Coadjutors-Do-It.:b?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Secret Instructions of the Jesuits - Revealed
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/vatican/jesuits/secret.htm#Contents
Darkness Is Falling - Warnings Against The Jesuits
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/warnings-jesuits.html
* Some Quotes From Reputable Sources Over Hundreds Of Years
Catholic Confidential | Deplorable Jesuit Secrets Revealed!
www.worldslastchance.com/end-time-prophecy/catholic-confidential--deplorable-jesuit-secrets-revealed.html
In 1720, Michael Angelo Tamburini, then General of the Jesuits, said to the Duke of Brancas, “See, my lord, from this room—from this room I govern not only Paris, but China: not only China, but the whole world, without any one knowing how ‘tis managed.”
“Finally, Let all with such artfulness gain the ascendant over princes, noblemen, and the magistrates of every place, that they may be ready at our beck, even to sacrifice their nearest relations and most intimate friends, when we say it is for our interest and advantage”
[Darkness Is Falling]: Warnings Against The Jesuits
Jesuit Secrets Revealed
https://youtu.be/ypRb8Z3dMRs
https://odysee.com/@TheLowlyVoice:8/How-These-devil-Coadjutors-Do-It.:b?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Secret Instructions of the Jesuits - Revealed
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/vatican/jesuits/secret.htm#Contents
Darkness Is Falling - Warnings Against The Jesuits
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/warnings-jesuits.html
* Some Quotes From Reputable Sources Over Hundreds Of Years
Catholic Confidential | Deplorable Jesuit Secrets Revealed!
www.worldslastchance.com/end-time-prophecy/catholic-confidential--deplorable-jesuit-secrets-revealed.html
In 1720, Michael Angelo Tamburini, then General of the Jesuits, said to the Duke of Brancas, “See, my lord, from this room—from this room I govern not only Paris, but China: not only China, but the whole world, without any one knowing how ‘tis managed.”
“Finally, Let all with such artfulness gain the ascendant over princes, noblemen, and the magistrates of every place, that they may be ready at our beck, even to sacrifice their nearest relations and most intimate friends, when we say it is for our interest and advantage”
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