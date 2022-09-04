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MTB presents Patel Patriot's - ‘DEVOLUTION' - THE SERIES - Part 6 - ANTIFA AND THE CAPITAL RIOT.
harrier808
harrier808
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83 views • September 04, 2022

The Devolution series outlines exactly how President Donald Trump used all the legal powers available to him as President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces to defeat the election theft. Donald Trump initiated a real Continuity of Government plan and left office on January 20th but his return is imminent.

LINK FOR VOL 1 - PARTS 1 - 3 :
RUMBLE - https://tinyurl.com/yc8ry9sf
TELEGRAM (HD) - https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/134
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BWCgiPUMa4u/

LINK FOR VOL 2 - PARTS 4 - 5 :
RUMBLE - https://tinyurl.com/345jjv9w
TELEGRAM (HD) - https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/205
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/teCbjQLaYBZ1/

LINK FOR PART 13:
RUMBLE - https://tinyurl.com/ms23bnbx
TELEGRAM (HD) - https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat/149
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RPpWEcuQjNnY/

MrTruthBomb TELEGRAM CHAT - https://t.me/+OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl

Find and Support Patel Patriot on Telegram here: https://t.me/patelpatriot
Devolution power hour by Patel Patriot - https://rumble.com/c/PatelPatriot
Patel Patriot - LOCALS - patelpatriot.locals.com

Source material:
Part 6 - Antifa & the Capitol Riot - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-6

Patrick Gunnels Telegram - https://t.me/Patrick_Gunnels

Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
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