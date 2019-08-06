© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Decentralizing Your Social Media Strategy With HopeGirl
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • August 06, 2019
If you’ve been watching the news, you no doubt have seen the horrendous censorship that has been taking place with Google and Youtube and other “centralized” platforms. If you are like me you may have been getting extremely frustrated with not having access to the information you want. In this video I share my overall strategy of how I plan to decentralize all my social media using platforms like Bitchute, Gab, Brighteon, Minds, Parler, LBRY and D-Tube. Also covered are a few handy tools that go along with the overall strategy which include soundcloud podcasting, Disqus comments, Feedly RSS readers and more. This is meant to be an introduction to more videos to come where I will be doing tutorials on each of these platforms to help people like me who wish to get more out of their social media, especially now with the changes in censorship.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.