Decentralizing Your Social Media Strategy With HopeGirl

If you’ve been watching the news, you no doubt have seen the horrendous censorship that has been taking place with Google and Youtube and other “centralized” platforms. If you are like me you may have been getting extremely frustrated with not having access to the information you want. In this video I share my overall strategy of how I plan to decentralize all my social media using platforms like Bitchute, Gab, Brighteon, Minds, Parler, LBRY and D-Tube. Also covered are a few handy tools that go along with the overall strategy which include soundcloud podcasting, Disqus comments, Feedly RSS readers and more. This is meant to be an introduction to more videos to come where I will be doing tutorials on each of these platforms to help people like me who wish to get more out of their social media, especially now with the changes in censorship.