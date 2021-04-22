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Black Star Superplume Covid-19 Report for 2021 Newsletter 16 April 22, 2021
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904 views • April 22, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Leigh Dundas speech - (Health and Freedom 2021): https://youtu.be/bn8JcIGE0b8
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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This is the fourth time in just nine weeks that we have seen zero of the six-mag quakes, which happened only seven times in 52 weeks for 2020 and only four times in 52 weeks for 2019. The real oddity came in 2018 when the first 26 weeks saw nine zeros for the 6-mag quakes, but only one in the second half of the orbit cycle. There was a stretch in 2018 when there was no more than one of the 6's for nine consecutive weeks (Week 13-21) that started at the nearside alignment, which is when the Superplume pushed under Hawaii. Week 15 of 2018 is The Week the Earth Stood Still (video) with only one 5+mag quake for the USGS reporting period. 2016 had seven weeks with zero of the 6's and only two in the second half of the cycle. Our planet appears to be receiving a series of electromagnetic and/or gravitational Jolts triggering the quake activity to then move through a brief lull period with none of the 6+ quakes striking.
--
The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the recombinant strain being in the News on February 17, 2021 as predicted (story). Recent reports from Dr. McMillan and Dr. Bossche (link and link), Dr. Coleman (link and his website and link), Dr. Charles Hoffe (link), and others (like Dr. Francis Boyle), have provided the evidence for drawing the conclusion that the SARS-CoV-2 mutagen (that produces the super strain MONSTERS) is in the mRNA vaccines!
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the new Mystery Report YouTube Channel. (Go here and subscribe!)
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 16 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
Leigh Dundas speech - (Health and Freedom 2021): https://youtu.be/bn8JcIGE0b8
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
This is the fourth time in just nine weeks that we have seen zero of the six-mag quakes, which happened only seven times in 52 weeks for 2020 and only four times in 52 weeks for 2019. The real oddity came in 2018 when the first 26 weeks saw nine zeros for the 6-mag quakes, but only one in the second half of the orbit cycle. There was a stretch in 2018 when there was no more than one of the 6's for nine consecutive weeks (Week 13-21) that started at the nearside alignment, which is when the Superplume pushed under Hawaii. Week 15 of 2018 is The Week the Earth Stood Still (video) with only one 5+mag quake for the USGS reporting period. 2016 had seven weeks with zero of the 6's and only two in the second half of the cycle. Our planet appears to be receiving a series of electromagnetic and/or gravitational Jolts triggering the quake activity to then move through a brief lull period with none of the 6+ quakes striking.
--
The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the recombinant strain being in the News on February 17, 2021 as predicted (story). Recent reports from Dr. McMillan and Dr. Bossche (link and link), Dr. Coleman (link and his website and link), Dr. Charles Hoffe (link), and others (like Dr. Francis Boyle), have provided the evidence for drawing the conclusion that the SARS-CoV-2 mutagen (that produces the super strain MONSTERS) is in the mRNA vaccines!
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the new Mystery Report YouTube Channel. (Go here and subscribe!)
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 16 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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