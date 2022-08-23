WHOA! Fauci Makes HUGE Unexpected Announcement That Will Have You Jumping Out of Your Seat!

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I have good news and bad news. First the bad news. No Fauci is not turning himself in to the international criminal court for accassory to global holocaust. But the Good news is he won’t be a threat to the planet any longer. You may have heard that Dr. Fauci just submitted his resignation from both the White House and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. What you probably haven’t heard from the mainstream media, though, is the real reason as to why he’s scrambling to get out fast.