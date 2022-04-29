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Social Media 'Dis-Info' A Danger To Society - Paula Simons Bizarre Rant Opposition To Canada Bill S-233 UBI Is Conspiracy Theorists
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57 views • April 29, 2022
[new-edit] S-233 Canada UBI - delusional conspiracy theorists spreading fear disinformation confusion illuminati - Paula Simons 3-29-22 Canada
The language used in the video truly is remarkable - hitting on virtually all points. These things spoken openly like this apprently more and more people are becoming more and more informed. Could actually be signaling an intent to step up censoring of social media - 'to stop the terrible disinformation'..
source: Globalism And Peter Drucker's NWO Communitarian Plan 11-10-10 "The Brave New World fast materializing before our eyes is not about 'money' so much as it is about a global empire. What is 'money' if you already own the entire world? This reality was not lost on the late Peter Drucker, the so-called 'father of modern management', so-called that because he is the actual architect of the "global-management" system being used to create the 'global empire'. Drucker's premise was that the wealth of the future would not be measured by gold, silver, or especially paper fiat money, but by what he called "knowledge workers"...What is a 'knowledge worker? Well to put it into the simplest and most blunt terms, a 'knowledge worker' is a slave..."
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/04/canada-s-233-universal-basic-income.html
The language used in the video truly is remarkable - hitting on virtually all points. These things spoken openly like this apprently more and more people are becoming more and more informed. Could actually be signaling an intent to step up censoring of social media - 'to stop the terrible disinformation'..
source: Globalism And Peter Drucker's NWO Communitarian Plan 11-10-10 "The Brave New World fast materializing before our eyes is not about 'money' so much as it is about a global empire. What is 'money' if you already own the entire world? This reality was not lost on the late Peter Drucker, the so-called 'father of modern management', so-called that because he is the actual architect of the "global-management" system being used to create the 'global empire'. Drucker's premise was that the wealth of the future would not be measured by gold, silver, or especially paper fiat money, but by what he called "knowledge workers"...What is a 'knowledge worker? Well to put it into the simplest and most blunt terms, a 'knowledge worker' is a slave..."
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/04/canada-s-233-universal-basic-income.html
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