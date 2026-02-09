Shocking David Icke Reptilian Nemesis X Connection 2046 & What the Elite are Really Preparing For

For over 30 years David Icke has been telling us about the Elite being reptilian shapechangers. And now, after review of immense chronological data sets, traditions and modern eye-witness accounts of shapechangers, analysis of reptilian figures in the relics of Ubaid and Acambaro cultures as well as studies on parthenogenetic mutations in avians and reptiles and the Nemesis X chronology we have a clear picture of how everything connects and explanations as to modern history and events that have made no sense since 2020.





Our world history has been falsified to cover up this cycle. The true history of the world is of Vapor Canopy periods and Ice Ages and we are in an Ice Age right now. What’s coming, and on a very predictable year, is an event that the Elite fear. It is the reason they fomented the vax program, why they have groomed the public to accept extraterrestrial visitation, why they promote UFO theory, it is why they seek to normalize mask mandates, it is why the immigrant crisis unfolds because they want the most powerful societies to be multi-cultural and multi-racial, why they invented a condition called Demon Face Syndrome and it is why they need AI to be in a position to be the explanation for what more and more people are going to be witnessing in the unfolding years.





We are in the Apocalypse period, the unveiling, when the masks are ripped off of everything in a graduated program of disclosures allowing the public to see everything as it really is, and the final masks that will be removed are those of the Elite. From the true history of dinosaurs to the Dark Ages, I will show you that very soon the ability to shapechange and hide their identities in the public is going to be taken from them. And the public is going to be told that they are something else entirely…





