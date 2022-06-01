Not Again! Biden Unveils $700 Million MORE For Ukraine Weapons!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
While promising not to send longer-range missiles to Ukraine, President Biden announced that he's sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine. He also unveiled an additional $700 million in weapons for Ukraine (is this part of the $40 billion...or is that already used up?). Also today: EUROPOL (finally) wakes up to the nightmare of billions in weapons flooding Europe from Ukraine.