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136) VAXXED: the ABC News interview that Big Pharma didn't want you to see
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345 views • March 07, 2021
Credits to TheHealthRanger on:
VAXXED: the ABC News interview that Big Pharma didn't want you to see
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvcdh7KlgPI
This is the full UNCUT interview that ABC World News conducted with Del Bigtree of the "VAXXED" documentary now censored by Robert De Niro and the Tribeca Film Festival.
ABC News used only five seconds from this interview...
Follow this full story at NaturalNews.com
VAXXED: the ABC News interview that Big Pharma didn't want you to see
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvcdh7KlgPI
This is the full UNCUT interview that ABC World News conducted with Del Bigtree of the "VAXXED" documentary now censored by Robert De Niro and the Tribeca Film Festival.
ABC News used only five seconds from this interview...
Follow this full story at NaturalNews.com
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