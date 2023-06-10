https://gettr.com/post/p2j7fp9f258
2023.06.08 08
06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole
Congressman Gosar raised the need for accountability for how the U.S. government allocates funds, and states need to report to Congress immediately on how the funds are used and spending records.
Gosar议员提出需要对美国政府如何拨款实行问责制，各州也需要对拨款如何使用和支出记录向国会即时汇报。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#NFSCSpeaks #winntucsonradioshow
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.