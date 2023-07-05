thehighwire Aaron Siri Testimony To The Arizona State Senate

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thehighwire Aaron Siri Testimony To The Arizona State SenateThe HighWire with Del Bigtreehttps://rumble.com/v2x0bhf-episode-326-systemic-failure.html
https://odysee.com/@The-Highwire-with-Del-Bigtree:a/Episode-326---Systematic-Failure:6
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviIRlFreWYB/
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/aaron-siri-gives-testimony-on-the-floor-of-arizona-state-senate/
Episode 326: SYSTEMATIC FAILURE