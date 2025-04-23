BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
There Is Something Wrong With Me and God Is Never Going to Want to Connect With Me, God’s Opinion of You, Unworthiness and Law of Attraction
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/y1RsGR5AkPc

20090620 Relationship With God - Longing (Praying) For Divine Love P2


Cut:

01m14s - 12m52s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************



“YOUR OPINION OF YOU AND GOD’S OPINION OF YOU WILL MATCH ONE ANOTHER WHEN YOU ARE AT ONE WITH GOD.”

@ 02m08s


“GOD DOESN’T CREATE ANYTHING OTHER THAN AWESOME CREATURES, WHICH YOU HAPPEN TO BE ONE OF.”

@ 02m35s


“GOD IS BETTER THAN ANY HUMAN PARENTS.”

@ 05m40s


“MOST OF THE TIME IT’S OUR OWN OPINION OF OURSELVES THAT PREVENTS OUR CONNECTION WITH GOD.”

@ 06m17s


prayer to godrelationship with godsoul foodone with godsoul conditiontrue spiritualitynew new agepray with your heartreincarnated jesussoul developmentpunishing godgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingconnection with godfalse beliefs about godgod the teachergods opinion of youmerciful nonjudgemental godunworthiness and law of attraction
