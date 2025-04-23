There Is Something Wrong With Me and God Is Never Going to Want to Connect With Me, God’s Opinion of You, Unworthiness and Law of Attraction

FULL ORIGINAL:

20090620 Relationship With God - Longing (Praying) For Divine Love P2





01m14s - 12m52s





“YOUR OPINION OF YOU AND GOD’S OPINION OF YOU WILL MATCH ONE ANOTHER WHEN YOU ARE AT ONE WITH GOD.”

@ 02m08s





“GOD DOESN’T CREATE ANYTHING OTHER THAN AWESOME CREATURES, WHICH YOU HAPPEN TO BE ONE OF.”

@ 02m35s





“GOD IS BETTER THAN ANY HUMAN PARENTS.”

@ 05m40s





“MOST OF THE TIME IT’S OUR OWN OPINION OF OURSELVES THAT PREVENTS OUR CONNECTION WITH GOD.”

@ 06m17s



