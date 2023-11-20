Bill Cook | Black Robe Regiment

Welcome! We pray that you encounter Jesus in a new way today! For prayer requests, leave a comment so that our intercessory team may pray for you. If you are watching this after service has ended, reach out to us using one of our links below for prayer.____________





GET IN TOUCH

Contact: [email protected]

Visit: 115 E Pacific Ave, Spokane, WA 99202

____________





ON FIRE MINISTRIES

On Fire Ministries is a community of believers who preach the Gospel of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ to lost and dying people. Broadcast from Spokane, Washington, in the heart of God's Crystal City, where John G. Lake served the Lord.

____________





KINGDOM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Children living and practicing a Kingdom mindset with their God-ordained gifts; raised and released as leaders, preachers, teachers, prophets, healers, apostles, evangelists, and pastors to transform their families and the culture into the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Website: http://kingdomchristian.academy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdomchristiancademy

____________





FOLLOW US

Website: http://spokaneonfire.church

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@spokaneonfire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spokaneonfire

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spokaneonfire

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2375472

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/spokaneonfire

____________





FOLLOW PASTOR MATT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mattsheawa

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepMattShea

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/MattShea

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/MattShea

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mattshea

____________





#onfireministries #spokaneonfire #pastormatt #appealtoheaven #onenationundergod #jesus #love #faith #hope #church #sermon #healing #prophecy #deliverance