[Bidan] Regime Hid 'Rona Vax Risks

Failure To Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed The Risk Of Myocarditis & Other Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination

* They knew about all of it.

* They kept it from the American people.

* A new government report accuses the CDC, FDA & HHS of delaying or suppressing warnings about myocarditis and other adverse events following mRNA jabs — especially in young people.





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (22 May 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6tqivf-bombshell-new-details-emerge-on-the-government-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine.html

https://www.youtube.comWOqe8CvPgT8