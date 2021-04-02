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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0350 - South KC killings - Report on Howell's conviction
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11 views • April 02, 2021
After severely beating George and Anna Taylor and robbing their home, Howell was attempting to drive away in the Taylor’s vintage Jaguar, when Susan and her neighbors Darrel, and his mother Alice, spotted him. He shot all 3 at point blank range in their respective driveways, before driving away in the Taylor’s Toyota Highlander. He assaulted several other people and attempted another car jacking, before police apprehended him. The Taylors died later at the hospital.
Howell was previously acquitted by a jury for the deaths of Nicholas Travis and Tabitha Brewer. Tabitha’s body has never been found.
Howell was previously acquitted by a jury for the deaths of Nicholas Travis and Tabitha Brewer. Tabitha’s body has never been found.
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