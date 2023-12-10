Mike Johnson Compares Himself To Moses At Christian Nationalist Gala. Dark Day Prophesied In Micah

Mike Johnson Compares Himself to Moses at Christian Nationalist Gala

The House Speaker alleges God directed his path to power through the “roiling sea”





Mike Johnson says Christians face a 'battle between worldviews': 'Struggle for the future', House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned Tuesday night that the United States is engaged in a battle of worldviews and called on Christians to bring the truth about the country’s foundational principles to the younger generation.





A group of interfaith elected officials and supporters of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers attended the organization’s annual meeting and awards gala at the Museum of the Bible Tuesday night.





The event, titled “Save the Nation,” highlighted various issues at the center of many debates today, including abortion, sexuality, gender and restoring faith in America.





Johnson, a Baptist elected House speaker earlier this year, was presented with the NACL American Patriot Award for Christian Honor and Courage and delivered the keynote address.





During his speech, Johnson stated that the U.S. is facing the "greatest collection of challenges" since World War II and the Civil War due to competing worldviews held by the political left and right. Despite these challenges, Johnson urged attendees to continue trusting in God.





