Glenn Beck's EPIC 'Restoring Courage' speech in Israel FLASHBACK
Glenn Beck


Oct 22, 2023


On August 24, 2011, Glenn spoke in Jerusalem and challenged Americans to "turn your eyes to Israel and restore courage" as people around the world turned against Israel and shouted calls for genocide. Now, as Israel finds itself in a similar — and perhaps worse — place, Glenn believes the words he spoke back then still ring true. We have seen the world react to evil with indifference and our own children have begun to imitate that. So, once again, Glenn calls on Americans to take courage, stand up against evil, and say, "not in my name." This speech has been published with captions in Hebrew because just like in 2011, Glenn wants the Israeli people and Jews all over the world to know they are not alone.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPdc2YX_uiE

Keywords
jerusalemisraelgenocideglenn beckflashbackrestoring couragestand up against evil

