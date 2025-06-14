BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli strikes are a DECLARATION OF WAR - Iran at the UN
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1275 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 12 hours ago

Israeli strikes are a DECLARATION OF WAR — Iran at the UN

"Israeli officials say that this aggression aims to wreck nuclear talks. This confession alone is enough to reveal the real motive behind the attack: to kill diplomacy," said Iran's representative at the UN.

He also emphasized the United States' complicity in the Israeli strikes.

"We will not forget that our people lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks with American weapons," he stressed.

Adding:

Israel’s attack on Iran is a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law, said Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya.

He added that responsibility for the consequences lies with the Israeli leadership and those who support it.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy