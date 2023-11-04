Eye of the Storm is Approaching - Unity Is Key | 40K Foot View with JMC

SI: Speaking With His Voice- DOD /FBI Looking at disrupter podcasters including Matrixx and Groove
- Trump is Commander in Chief
- Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes NOT part of a psyop
- Unite – Unite – Unite, Unity is key
- There is a plan become a part of it
- General Flynn on Q
- Tales from Thailand
SII: 40K Foot View
- De-Dollarization
- Precious Metals – Gold & Silver
- GOOTS – Get Out Of The System
- Intel.Insights w/107
- Verge of Nuclear war due to stolen elections
- Military first before 2024 President Trump returns as CIC with authority and acceptance
- Cuban Missile Crisis moment coming soon – Nuclear
- DT gaged. Locked down? Is the Trump safe?
- Q-Save Israel for last?
- 2020 Election will be nullified
- Invasion- Terrorist cells to be activated on domestic soil
- Justice – Military Tribunals only way – underway
- Insights into Mel Gibson – An ally – Resurrection of the Christ coming soon
SIII: Action
- God, Trump, Flynn Military White Hats need your help – Enlist!
- Action Changes Things – Things You Can Do To Fight This War
- Access To PDF Doc.
SIV: News Bites and Closing Comments / Announcements
- New Zealand Is a Crime Scene: 30 Out of 30 People Vaccinated in One Clinic Are Now
Dead
- The incentivized Mass Murder of Children by Way of Vaccines
- WAR US bombs Syria in effort to provoke Iran into world war III
- ATM 19,000 ATMs Have Shut Down Across US
- Media Merger Complete AMP/CBMJ – Become a Shareholder
