CBS Frantic as Trump Cruises to Victory The MOST PARTISAN Election Night Coverage EVER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBS in Gayle King didn't even pretend to be neutral during the 2024 election night coverage where Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris. Here we join CBS network near the end of the evening as Donald Trump appears to be cruising to victory, much to the chagrin of the completely biased hosts. Here we have another election night meltdown.
#GayleKing #cbs #electionight #donaldTrump
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️