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How-to-Make CDH
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3595 views • April 05, 2020
CDH is a Sodium Chlorite Solution (SCS) similar to MMS1, but more Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) is released during the activation period. Externally, MMS1 releases about 10% of the available CLO2 from the SCS (MMS) while CDH releases 50%. CDH will remain effective for internal use for about 2 weeks when stored in a fridge. For external use, the shelf life of CDH is much longer.
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