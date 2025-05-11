BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IRAN: 'Weapons of mass destruction have NO place in Iran'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
41 views • 1 day ago

'Weapons of mass destruction have NO place in Iran'

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi says NO nuclear weapons for Iran, urges nuclear states against double standards

 “We are NOT after nuclear weapons,” stressed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reaffirming Iran’s long-standing stance.

Adding: 

🚨US hints at HARDLINE SHIFT if Iran nuclear talks stall

🗣 The Trump administration may bring military pressure back into play if there is no serious progress in talks with Iran (https://t.me/SputnikInt/84318), i24NEWS reports.

However, Donald Trump’s pick of Michael Anton to lead the technical negotiations signals a serious push to clinch an agreement, noted a source close to Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff.

🟠The State Department's policy planning director was touted as "an Iran expert and someone who knows how to cut a deal with Iran." 

🟠The fourth round of indirect talks between the US and Iran will take place in Oman on Sunday.

✔️At stake: The future of Iran’s nuclear program, uranium enrichment, and sanctions relief.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
