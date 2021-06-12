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Nazis have 3 billion people living in thousands of planets' cities and 5000 20-mile long spaceships
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207 views • June 12, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). Between 1945 to 1948, the Nazis infiltrated and took over all the governments of the world, and set up their Nazi 4th Reich in America called “Project Omega.” By 1936, they had their Haunebu spaceships. Their Andromeda Gerat mother ship was 139 meters long. They had Nazi base 211 in the Antarctic hollow earth tropical regions. In the 1960s, the Antarctic Germans built a second base in Antarctica. They expanded “Star Wars type” imperial space fleet cities beyond the solar system, and made cities on Ceres planet, and the moons around Saturn like in their “Avatar” movie, and Kuiper belt, and Oort cloud, and they would even time travel back in time 400 years to settle planets all round the milky way galaxy. Over 3 billion people now live on other planets under various German secret space program groups, which is protected by the imperial space fleet Nacht Waffen or dark fleet. A lot of these people are slaves. 30% are core Nazi staff, and 70% are the hard labor and slaves. The Nazi imperial star destroyer spaceships can be up to 20 miles long. When they need to build a new spaceship, they simply place an order and a team time travels back 20 years into the past, so the buyer instantly has a spaceship delivered. They consider themselves more German than Nazis. The Nazi imperial space fleet leader Admiral Richardson placed people loyal to him as commanders of 20% of the Nazi fleet’s spaceships that he broke away to create the Republic Rebel Alliance. In 2018, the 20% (1000 spaceships out of the 5000 Nazi spaceships) that refused to drink the “black goo” and disagreed with the slave trade of humans to the nephilim & chimera alien species for sex slaves and human meat food and lab specimen and ritual sacrifice and prostitute brothels and breeding adrenochrome children’s blood livestock, broke away from the Nazi imperial space fleets and created the Republic Rebel Alliance with the U.S. Navy Solar Warden space fleet. The Japanese space fleet is called the “Yozora no Kyushu” (Dark Knight). The Chinese Red Dragon space fleet “Hong Long” was financed by the Triads. All the various nations’ space fleet personnel train together under the Mars Defense Force on Mars planet, just like in their “Star Trek” movies. The Soviet Union’s space fleet was called the “Raising Red Star.” In the 1960s the Germans obtained the jump gate technologies to Floo Network instantly teleport between worlds. It allows to jump from earth to the moon and Mars instantly. It looks like the elevator on the “Harry Potter” movie. All Hilton hotels have the jump rooms for the elites to conduct their Satanist child sacrifice rituals. Mars Defense Force and private military contractors like Kruger were tasked with exterminating and clearing the native fauna and protecting human settlements. Battles took place with the sentient 7 feet tall insectoid chimera aliens and the sentient 8 feet tall reptilian chimera aliens. The ICC has over 100 colonies, bases, and industrial facilities on the moon, main asteroid belt, Mars, and several moons and bodies in our solar system. They also have ongoing trade agreements with almost 900 civilizations and operational bases in almost all of the 53 local star clusters around us, but most are observational outposts. There are 20 ICC invisible cloaked stations currently in our galaxy. The first three cloaked stations are orbiting around earth. Six stations around Mars are building war ships for interstellar defense of the Milky Way galaxy. There are four stations around Jupiter, two near Saturn, three near Venus, one besides Pluto, and the last one near Uranus.
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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