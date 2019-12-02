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RISING OF THE SHIELD TRAINER EPISODE 1: RAPHTALIA AND FILO
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1 view • December 02, 2019
Welcome to my new series, Rising of the Shield Trainer. A Pokemon Shield playthrough themed after the anime Rising of the Shield Trainer. Here we start our journey and meet our first partner, Raphtalia.
Note: This is a re-upload. I have started over since the recordings have only gotten worse in regards to the audio, so I have a new set up to record commentary separately from the game recording.
If you wish to support me and what I do, click this link: https://ko-fi.com/rob_silvermyst
Note: This is a re-upload. I have started over since the recordings have only gotten worse in regards to the audio, so I have a new set up to record commentary separately from the game recording.
If you wish to support me and what I do, click this link: https://ko-fi.com/rob_silvermyst
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