Woke | Dave Gentry (TPC #1,206)
Tommy's Podcast
Published Yesterday |

BIO: Dave Gentry is the CEO of RedChip Companies, Inc., an investor relations and media firm and the author of Small Stocks, Big Money published by Wiley. In 1994 he co-founded the First Amendment Coalition, an independent, nonprofit, collegiate-based student organization, and received national and international attention for his work defending free speech on college campuses. Gentry’s activism led to his publication 100+ Cases of Campus Censorship, published by Second Thoughts Books. Gentry earned his Master of Education from the University of Florida in 1993.


