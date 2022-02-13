© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Winnipeg Does Not have Subway or Freeways, montreal canada does
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • February 13, 2022
Winnipeg was supposed to have a subway from Polo Park to Portage & Main, and then north ion Main to Selkirk, under the Red River and ending up on Henderson. No money for that because all money goes to buy votes in "montreal canada". There was supposed to be a bridge over the Red River at Grant, and limited access freeway along Wilks,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.