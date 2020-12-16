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PCR Roulette; Using Untested Vaccines; We are Being Fooled Once again....
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166 views • December 16, 2020
Possibly you will be OK, Or end up with a neurological disorder, or you get HIV, or be physically disabled, or you might even die. Everyone that is ignoring the alternative media, is lining up for these vaccines, playing PCR Roulette. Have we really not progressed since 911? Some people have woken up, but it seems that not enough have broken the slumber of indoctrination.
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