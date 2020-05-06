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Autonomy Season 1 Interview w/ Federico de Zamacona
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34 views • May 06, 2020
Federico de Zamacona talks w/ Chris McMillon about the legal situation of cannabis in Mexico, the prison industrial complex and the effects of legalization, the inevitable social credit system, the bullshit that is the "war on drugs", the advantages and disadvantages of a brick and mortar shop, rock climbing, and how learning real history will lead to Autonomy.
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