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全部繋がっています / 細川博司さん（一番街総合診療所：院長）
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23 views • July 26, 2021
【内閣府】ムーンショット計画
https://www8.cao.go.jp/cstp/moonshot/sub1.html
【国会中継】参院本会議 「スーパーシティ法」が可決、成立（2020年5月27日）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrjVLxthd4&;feature=youtu.be
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
https://www8.cao.go.jp/cstp/moonshot/sub1.html
【国会中継】参院本会議 「スーパーシティ法」が可決、成立（2020年5月27日）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrjVLxthd4&;feature=youtu.be
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
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