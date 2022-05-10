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THE TRUTH IS HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT
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54 views • May 10, 2022
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Terry Lawton’s video:
They are shutting down the planet and preparing us for the mass cull, if we allow them!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hg4Uncwc8J0
http://climatechangeagenda.com
http://www.computingforever.com
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Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/
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Sources: https://computingforever.com/2022/05/09/the-truth-is-hidden-in-plain-sight/
Terry Lawton’s video:
They are shutting down the planet and preparing us for the mass cull, if we allow them!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hg4Uncwc8J0
http://climatechangeagenda.com
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial
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