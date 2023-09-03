Kyiv Ukraine Aug 2023 Outdoor War Museum Walk During ONGOING Russia/Ukraine War?? Tanks Weapons & Guns Shown on Full Display

Kyiv Ukraine Aug 2023 Outdoor War Museum Walk During ONGOING Russia/Ukraine War?? Tanks Weapons & Guns Shown on Full DisplayKyiv city walk @I.live.in.Ukrainehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOZpar06oto&t
Burnt Russian tanks on display in Kyiv 2023. Walking tour
Kyiv city walk @I.live.in.Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZgQTmvDovE
