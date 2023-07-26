Create New Account
Can You Take Lugols Iodine & Methylene Blue on the Same Day?
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs
Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX
Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

All The Lugols Iodine Detox Symptoms + Why They Occur -

Methylene Blue Detox Symptoms + How To Stop Them! - http://bitly.ws/Pb2D

The Lugols Iodine Starting Dose Instructions! - http://bitly.ws/Pb3F

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Can You Take Lugols Iodine & Methylene Blue On The Same Day?


Lugols Iodine and Methylene Blue are two things that I am a huge advocate and teacher of and these are both potent healing and detoxifying products that also aid in optimizing energy production, cognitive function, and much more when used safely, correctly, and consistently.


And one common question I get asked in regard to both of them is "Can You Take Lugols Iodine & Methylene Blue On The Same Day?" so I have created this video to answer this question in great detail so you can gain full clarity around this subject.


If you want to learn all about these things extensively make sure to watch this video "Can You Take Lugols Iodine & Methylene Blue On The Same Day?" from start to finish.


