Right Wing Rising? - #NewWorldNextWeek
November 30, 2023

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3:

https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw536/


This week on the New World Next Week: the banksters and military-industrial profiteers celebrate as the right wing of the two-party illusion rises; the globalists prepare to carve up the world (and prevent you from eating meat) as they jet into Dubai for COP28; and Sports Illustrated gets caught publishing AI-generated articles by AI-generated fake writers who never existed.



foodchemtrailsgeoengineeringmeatchinacontrolclimatewhocorbettreportelectionsco2global warming scamnewworldnextweekthe corbett report official lbry channelcop28

