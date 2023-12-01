Right Wing Rising? - #NewWorldNextWeek

November 30, 2023

This week on the New World Next Week: the banksters and military-industrial profiteers celebrate as the right wing of the two-party illusion rises; the globalists prepare to carve up the world (and prevent you from eating meat) as they jet into Dubai for COP28; and Sports Illustrated gets caught publishing AI-generated articles by AI-generated fake writers who never existed.







