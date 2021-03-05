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THE TITANIC- the real story
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378 views • March 05, 2021
(Show Starts at 4 minute mark) https://danhappel.com/the-titanic-the-real-story/
We will learn from this valuable film how the rich and the powerful consistently get away with so much because they can buy, intimidate, or silence those who oppose them. They can control the narrative because they own the people who create the narrative. Although this lesson repeats itself time after time, we never seem to learn from the past that we have been manipulated and deceived from birth by those who ultimately plan to control and plunder humanity?
The storyline of the sinking of the Titanic on its maiden voyage in 1912 was reported as a catastrophic collision with a massive iceberg with the loss of 1250 lives. What was the real story behind the sinking of the most luxurious and largest ocean liner in the world?
Why did numerous eye witnesses report that the ship broke in half before going down (something not consistent with the reported 300′ gash in her starboard hull), describing explosions and other anomalies not supported by the iceberg narrative?
How did the Olympic, the first launched of the three sister ships of the White Star Line, although suffering from 3 major accidents that had damaged her beyond repair according to naval architects, shipbuilders, and Admiralty authorities, manage to remain seaworthy and economically viable for another 26 years after the sinking of the Titanic.
Why did Captain Smith, the captain of the Olympic, a man with a long record of accidents receive the much heralded commission as the Captain of the Titanic for her maiden voyage.
Do most Americans realize that J.P. Morgan had purchased the White Star Line just prior to the launching of the first of the gigantic liners, Olympic? Or that the insurance claims by Morgan for irreparable damage to the Olympic had been refused because of the gross negligence of Captain Smith, nearly bringing Morgan and his White Star Line to bankruptcy?
The amazing expose’ by Director/Producer Patrea Patrick of the shadowy characters and events behind the Titanic disaster will leave our viewers to ask; how little of actual historical fact do we know or truly understand?
The story of the Titanic is a microcosm event in a world of political intrigue and historical reconstruction that brings to light a much bigger problem than most can even conceive. Our lives are influenced and shaped by events and facts that are so manipulated and re-shaped by the willing lackeys and useful idiots from institutionalized media that we might never truly understand our dilemma. Until we begin to face the enormity of our self imposed ignorance from cognitive dissonance, and begin to question all events that seem to shape our daily lives, we will never escape the bondage imposed by the self appointed controllers of humanity.
WAKE UP AMERICA, and face the reality of a world built on deceit and false narratives that will never change until we are willing to face our naivety and willful ignorance. We must seek and demand truth. That will not happen until we make it happen!
Patrea Patrick is the creator of Heartfelt Films LLC https://www.hearfelfilms.net
Ms. Patrick was born in Hollywood and inspired by history, the movies, and the sheer essence of Hollywood. She has used her talent of storytelling and love of movies to meld together films and books steeped in authentic and captivating history. From her ranch perched in the hills of California, where the beautiful views give focus and widen the expanse of her creativity and give her the peace and tranquility from which to concentrate and to create. Miss Patrick has written and directed Black Start, a film demanding attention.
Here second book, Titanic A Perfect Crime led her to produce a short film that exposes what really happened to the ship Titanic as an exciting story with a new expose’ of disturbing information…
(full bio at link at the top)
We will learn from this valuable film how the rich and the powerful consistently get away with so much because they can buy, intimidate, or silence those who oppose them. They can control the narrative because they own the people who create the narrative. Although this lesson repeats itself time after time, we never seem to learn from the past that we have been manipulated and deceived from birth by those who ultimately plan to control and plunder humanity?
The storyline of the sinking of the Titanic on its maiden voyage in 1912 was reported as a catastrophic collision with a massive iceberg with the loss of 1250 lives. What was the real story behind the sinking of the most luxurious and largest ocean liner in the world?
Why did numerous eye witnesses report that the ship broke in half before going down (something not consistent with the reported 300′ gash in her starboard hull), describing explosions and other anomalies not supported by the iceberg narrative?
How did the Olympic, the first launched of the three sister ships of the White Star Line, although suffering from 3 major accidents that had damaged her beyond repair according to naval architects, shipbuilders, and Admiralty authorities, manage to remain seaworthy and economically viable for another 26 years after the sinking of the Titanic.
Why did Captain Smith, the captain of the Olympic, a man with a long record of accidents receive the much heralded commission as the Captain of the Titanic for her maiden voyage.
Do most Americans realize that J.P. Morgan had purchased the White Star Line just prior to the launching of the first of the gigantic liners, Olympic? Or that the insurance claims by Morgan for irreparable damage to the Olympic had been refused because of the gross negligence of Captain Smith, nearly bringing Morgan and his White Star Line to bankruptcy?
The amazing expose’ by Director/Producer Patrea Patrick of the shadowy characters and events behind the Titanic disaster will leave our viewers to ask; how little of actual historical fact do we know or truly understand?
The story of the Titanic is a microcosm event in a world of political intrigue and historical reconstruction that brings to light a much bigger problem than most can even conceive. Our lives are influenced and shaped by events and facts that are so manipulated and re-shaped by the willing lackeys and useful idiots from institutionalized media that we might never truly understand our dilemma. Until we begin to face the enormity of our self imposed ignorance from cognitive dissonance, and begin to question all events that seem to shape our daily lives, we will never escape the bondage imposed by the self appointed controllers of humanity.
WAKE UP AMERICA, and face the reality of a world built on deceit and false narratives that will never change until we are willing to face our naivety and willful ignorance. We must seek and demand truth. That will not happen until we make it happen!
Patrea Patrick is the creator of Heartfelt Films LLC https://www.hearfelfilms.net
Ms. Patrick was born in Hollywood and inspired by history, the movies, and the sheer essence of Hollywood. She has used her talent of storytelling and love of movies to meld together films and books steeped in authentic and captivating history. From her ranch perched in the hills of California, where the beautiful views give focus and widen the expanse of her creativity and give her the peace and tranquility from which to concentrate and to create. Miss Patrick has written and directed Black Start, a film demanding attention.
Here second book, Titanic A Perfect Crime led her to produce a short film that exposes what really happened to the ship Titanic as an exciting story with a new expose’ of disturbing information…
(full bio at link at the top)
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